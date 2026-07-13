Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked BJP's Narottam Mishra, calling him 'Ravana' and claimed Congress pressure led to BJP denying him a ticket for the Datia bypoll. Mishra stated he has no resentment and will campaign for the new candidate.

Digvijaya Singh's 'Ravana' Jibe at Narottam Mishra

Ahead of the Datia Assembly bypoll, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday took a swipe at the BJP leader Narottam Mishra, directly referring to him as one who "embodies the nature of Ravana," and who committed atrocities and abused power. Singh further claimed that the BJP had denied the former Madhya Pradesh home minister a ticket for the Datia Assembly by-election as a result of the Congress' sustained attacks against him.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh described Mishra as "tyrannical" and alleged that the BJP leader's replacement also faced allegations of financial impropriety. "We are happy that the tyrannical, unjust Narottam Mishra, who embodies the nature of Ravana, was denied a ticket by the BJP as a result of our attacks," Singh said. "Now, regarding the person who was given the ticket--all I know is that his name surfaced in connection with financial transactions involving Narottam Mishra during the 'MLA poaching' scandal; consequently, he faces allegations of financial impropriety," he added.

Mishra Dismisses Resentment, Pledges Party Support

The remarks came as the Datia Assembly by-election campaign gathered pace, with both the BJP and Congress intensifying their outreach ahead of polling on July 30. Earlier in the day, Narottam Mishra said he would campaign for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and accompany Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the latter's nomination. "I am going to accompany the Chief Minister and will be present at Ashutosh Tiwari's nomination... I will do the party's work," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra also dismissed speculation over resentment after being denied the BJP ticket, saying he had "no resentment" and would fulfil whatever responsibility the party assigned to him.

Bypoll Contest Heats Up

The BJP named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly bypoll, replacing Narottam Mishra, who lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. The announcement had triggered protests by Mishra's supporters, who blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari expressed confidence that the party would win the bypoll by a margin of 25,000 votes.

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case. Polling will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3. (ANI)