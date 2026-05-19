Chennai continues to face hot and humid weather on May 19, with temperatures around 34–37°C. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and a chance of light, isolated showers in some areas, offering only brief relief from the ongoing heat.

Chennai continues to experience hot and humid weather conditions on May 19, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies and a chance of light to moderate showers in some parts of the city and suburbs. The weather remains unstable due to changing wind patterns over the Bay of Bengal.

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Temperature Remains Warm And Humid

According to forecasts, Chennai’s maximum temperature is expected to stay around 34°C to 37°C, while minimum temperatures may hover near 28°C to 30°C. High humidity levels are making conditions uncomfortable, especially during daytime hours.

Chances Of Light Rain In Parts Of City

The IMD has indicated a possibility of isolated light rain or drizzle in certain coastal and suburban areas. However, rainfall is expected to be uneven and short-lived, providing only brief relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

Weather Pattern Driven By Bay Of Bengal System

Meteorologists say the current weather pattern is influenced by moisture inflow from the southwest Bay of Bengal. While this has increased cloud cover, it has not yet developed into a strong rainfall system for the region.

Advisory For Residents

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and take precautions during peak afternoon hours. The weather is expected to remain similar over the next few days, with occasional showers but no significant drop in temperature.