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Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Scorching Heatwave Continues Across West Bengal, IMD Flags Caution
West Bengal continues to reel under intense heat, especially in southern districts where temperatures have touched 37°C. While districts like Birbhum and Murshidabad may receive rain, major relief from the scorching weather is unlikely soon.
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For the past few days, the discomfort from the heat has been rising steadily. Everyone is struggling with the harsh sun. The humidity is making things even worse. Even though some districts are getting afternoon showers, the heat is only increasing.
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According to the Met office bulletin, the heat in South Bengal will increase further from Tuesday. This week, the temperature will hover between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. In the western districts, the mercury will be close to the 40-degree mark.
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Image Credit : ANI
There is a chance of rain again today. Districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Paschim Bardhaman, and North 24 Parganas might see some showers. However, the hot weather will continue despite the rain.
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Image Credit : ANI
Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the maximum temperature today will be 37 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 30 degrees. The heat is expected to get more intense as the day goes on.
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Rain will continue in North Bengal, where it started yesterday evening. The monsoon has already entered the Andaman islands. However, the Southwest monsoon is yet to arrive in the state, so the heat will continue to rise for a few more days.
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