Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert in North Bengal? Check forecast here
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and strong winds in five districts of North Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next 48 hours due to the possibility of a low-pressure system
| Published : Jun 30 2025, 08:45 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
The Alipore Meteorological Department said that the rainfall will be higher in the upper five districts of North Bengal. Rainfall will be higher in coastal and western districts.
210
Image Credit : social media
Gusts of wind at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are also expected.
310
Image Credit : Social media
There is a strong possibility of it turning into a low-pressure area in the next 48 hours, which may lead to heavy rainfall.
410
Image Credit : Gemini
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a new vortex has formed over the North Bay of Bengal off the coast of India and Bangladesh.
510
Image Credit : Meta Ai
The sky will be cloudy in South Bengal. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is possible. It also predicted light winds at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.
610
Image Credit : iSTOCK
The axis from the vortex of Bangladesh to Madhya Pradesh. It passed over North Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.
710
Image Credit : Pixail
Heavy to very heavy rain warnings have been issued due to this. According to the Meteorological Department, the sky will be cloudy in South Bengal.
810
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is possible. It also predicted light winds at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.
910
Image Credit : Social Media
According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain warnings have been issued for all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, except Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts.
1010
Image Credit : pixal
Scattered heavy rain will continue in all districts. In addition, there will be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts.
Top Stories