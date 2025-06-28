Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert for these places; Check here
Due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in South Bengal, especially in coastal and western districts, until Monday, June 30th
| Published : Jun 28 2025, 09:22 AM
1 Min read
Heavy rainfall has been ongoing since Thursday. A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low-pressure area and is moving northwest.
This system is causing the rain, which is expected to continue until Monday, June 30th.
Sources indicate a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Bengal's coastal and western districts today.
Rainfall between 70 to 150 millimeters is possible in various districts.
Rain is likely in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and East Medinipur.
These districts have the potential for heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds of 40-45 kmph.
Scattered rain is predicted for all districts of South Bengal today, continuing until June 30th.
The sky has been overcast since this morning, with little sunshine.
Kolkata's temperature today will range from a minimum of 27°C to a maximum of 31°C.
Overall, moderate to heavy rain is expected today in various districts of both South and North Bengal.
