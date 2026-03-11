Lakshmir Bhandar Update: Why Is the March Payment Delayed? Here’s What We Know
There's a big update on Lakshmir Bhandar, West Bengal's popular scheme for women. Many beneficiaries are now asking when they will get the March payment in their bank accounts.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
A big update is here for West Bengal's popular Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Beneficiaries are wondering when the March payment will hit their bank accounts. The scheme has been in the news even more since the recent budget increased the grant amount.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
After the state government's announcement, women from General and OBC categories are now receiving Rs 1,500 per month. Meanwhile, the monthly allowance for women from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories has been increased to Rs 1,700. The government has stated that this increased amount is effective from February.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
Government data shows that lakhs of new women have joined this scheme. With over 20 lakh new applications submitted, the administration's verification process is under heavy load. This is why many are worried about a delay in their March payment.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
However, administrative sources have said that a major delay is not expected. Usually, the government sends the money directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts via DBT at the beginning of each month. While verifying new applicants and banking processes might take some time, the money will reach all accounts very soon.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
If the money doesn't arrive in your account within the expected time, you can check your application status on the official government portal. If the status shows 'Payment Under Process' or 'Validation Success', it means the money will be credited to your account very soon.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
But if the portal shows a 'Validation Error', the government advises you to contact your local BDO office or visit a Duare Sarkar camp for help.
West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
All in all, there is no need to panic about the Lakshmir Bhandar March installment. There might be a slight delay due to the administrative verification process, but it is expected that the money will reach the accounts of lakhs of women in the state shortly.
