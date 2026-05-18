Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma met a delegation of nomadic communities, vowing support for their development. He honoured Ahilya Bai Holkar, urged youth to use tech in farming, and highlighted govt welfare schemes for farmers and milk producers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday reiterated his government's firm commitment to the all-round development and social upliftment of the De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities. He emphasised that empowered women, educated youth, prosperous farmers, and a society free from social evils form the bedrock of the state's overall development. The Chief Minister was addressing a delegation representing the Dhangar, Gadaria, Gadari, Gayari, and Pal Baghel communities at his official residence.

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Tribute to Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Holkar

During the meeting, CM Sharma also released a poster for the state-level celebrations marking the 301st birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Holkar. Paying tribute to the community's historical legacy, CM Sharma recalled the bravery of Veer Singh Baghel, who fought valiantly alongside Rana Sanga against Mughal invaders in the Battle of Khanwa. He described Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Holkar as an unmatched symbol of women's empowerment who guided the nation, urging the community to follow her ideals and contribute to nation-building.

A Call to the Youth for Nation-Building

The Chief Minister called upon the youth of the community to integrate modern technology into their traditional occupations of agriculture and animal husbandry. He also strongly advocated for minimising the use of chemical fertilisers in favour of organic farming. Acknowledging the growing footprints of the community in administrative services, politics, defence, IT, and business, CM Sharma urged the younger generation to stay away from drug abuse and focus on higher education. "The government is ready to extend all possible support to youth dedicated to shaping the nation's future," he said.

Welfare Initiatives by 'Double-Engine Government'

Highlighting the welfare initiatives of the "double-engine government," the Chief Minister listed key achievements aimed at boosting the income of farmers and milk producers: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000. Additionally, a bonus of ₹150 is being provided on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, and daytime electricity is being supplied to farmers across 26 districts.

Support for Animal Husbandry

The government has launched the '1962' mobile veterinary service for free doorstep animal care. Under the National Livestock Mission, subsidies of up to ₹50 lakh are being provided for entrepreneurship, while ₹2,812 crore has been sanctioned for Gaushalas (cow shelters).

Empowering Milk Producers

To provide economic security, 2,185 new milk producer cooperative societies and collection centres have been set up. Under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambhal Yojana, a subsidy of ₹1,383 crore has been distributed to nearly 5 lakh farmers. Under the 'Saras Myra Yojana', financial assistance of ₹21,000 is given for the marriage of milk producers' daughters.

Financial Security and Credit Schemes

Furthermore, interest-free loans worth ₹709 crore have been approved for 94,000 families under the Rajasthan Sahkari Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and over 20 lakh animals have been registered under the Mukhyamantri Mangla Pashu Bima Yojana.

The delegation, led by Dushyant Kumar Baghel, State President of the De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes Federation, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state budget allocations and continuous welfare efforts dedicated to their communities. (ANI)