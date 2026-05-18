BJP national president Nitin Nabin is on a two-day visit to Odisha to bolster the party's organisational strength. He was welcomed by CM Mohan Charan Majhi and will chair key meetings and training workshops for upcoming Panchayat polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has embarked on a two-day organisational visit to Odisha from Sunday. Upon his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport yesterday, he recieved a warm welcome from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, and several other senior party leaders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Visit to Focus on Panchayat Polls

BJP Odisha unit President Manmohan Samal outlined the upcoming high-level meetings during the visit. "At 8:30 am (Monday), he will chair the Core Committee meeting. From 10:00 am onwards, the leaders will attend the district-level training workshop, where they will conduct the training and orientation for the district cadre," Samal told ANI. He emphasised that the visit would focus on empowering local leadership ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls, adding, "The planning for Panchayat elections will be localised; based on consultations with these leaders and drawing upon their experience, suggestions will be formulated, which the Odisha State Party unit will then adopt."

'Momentous Day for Us': Aparajita Sarangi

Expressing immense pride and excitement over the visit, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi termed Nabin's visit a historic occasion. "This is a momentous day for all of us. Our President, Nitin Nabin Ji, has arrived in Odisha, specifically in Bhubaneswar, for the very first time since assuming the office of National President," Sarangi said.

She also noted that Nabin's schedule includes a spiritual stop, stating, "He is scheduled to visit Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He will be actively participating in the training session organised by the Bhubaneswar District BJP unit. As the Member of Parliament for this constituency, I feel a profound sense of pride on this occasion."

Sarangi further added, "There are plans for him to hold meetings with office bearers, MLAs, and MPs at the State Party Headquarters at PM...His visit holds particular significance at this juncture, given that the Panchayat elections and Urban Local Body elections are just around the corner; we are eagerly looking forward to hearing his insights and receiving his guidance". (ANI)