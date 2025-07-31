Heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts on Thursday. Scattered heavy rain may also occur in the districts of North Bengal on Friday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Rainfall will increase further in North Bengal on Saturday. Very heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Heavy rain will occur in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Rain will increase further in North Bengal on Sunday. Very heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts. Heavy rain will occur in Cooch Behar district.