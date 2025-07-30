Kolkata Weather LATEST update: July witnessed record rainfall; Check forecast
Kolkata witnessed record rainfall in July over the past five years. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Bengal today, Wednesday. Rainfall is expected to decrease slightly from Thursday
Continuous rain has been ongoing for the last few days, causing widespread inconvenience. Kolkata has experienced record rainfall in July over the past five years, with 593.6 mm of rain recorded, exceeding the normal 362 mm. Rainfall has also occurred in Purulia and Bankura districts.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in South Bengal today, Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in all districts, accompanied by gusty winds. Eight districts in South Bengal are likely to experience heavy rainfall today, while scattered rainfall will continue in other districts. In other words, there's no immediate relief from the rain.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia today, Wednesday. Rainfall will decrease in the districts of South Bengal from Thursday. However, scattered rainfall will occur in North Bengal, and it is expected to increase from the beginning of August.
As expected, light to moderate and heavy rainfall occurred across all areas in the last 24 hours. Barrackpore received the highest rainfall. Light, moderate, and heavy rainfall are also expected in all districts of South Bengal in the coming days. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.
Very heavy rainfall is expected in East and West Medinipur. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Burdwan, Purulia, Jhargram, and some parts of Kolkata. Thunderstorms and somewhat gusty winds will accompany the rain, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.
