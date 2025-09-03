2 5

Heavy rainfall is expected in East Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram on Wednesday. One or two areas in these districts will experience heavy downpours. A yellow alert has been issued for those districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow across the remaining districts of South Bengal. Kolkata will also experience flooding today. The maximum temperature in the city today will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees.