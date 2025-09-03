Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast, yellow alert issued
Due to a low-pressure system, rain has returned to South Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts on Wednesday due to the possibility of heavy rain. Rain is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday
Rain has started again in South Bengal due to a low-pressure system. It has been raining since yesterday. After a two-day weather change, the rain has resumed. South Bengal will experience flooding today as well. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts.
Heavy rainfall is expected in East Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram on Wednesday. One or two areas in these districts will experience heavy downpours. A yellow alert has been issued for those districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow across the remaining districts of South Bengal. Kolkata will also experience flooding today. The maximum temperature in the city today will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees.
There is a possibility of scattered rain in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar today. A yellow alert has been issued for those three districts. Although there won't be heavy rain in the remaining five districts, most parts will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are possible.
Rain will continue on Thursday. Rainfall is expected in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura. Other districts will also experience varying amounts of rain.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram on Friday. Overall, there's no respite from the rain yet.
