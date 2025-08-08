- Home
Continuous rainfall persists in West Bengal. Due to a vortex over central Bangladesh, rain will continue throughout the week. Heavy rainfall is predicted in five districts of North Bengal
Image Credit : social media
It has been raining continuously in Bengal for the past few days. The rain seems to be increasing every day. Along with storms and lightning. According to the Meteorological Department, a vortex is located over central Bangladesh.
Image Credit : unsplash
In addition, the monsoon axis currently extends from Firozpur, Karnal, Moradabad, Kheri, Jalpaiguri to northeastern Arunachal Pradesh. Due to which rain will continue throughout the week.
Image Credit : social media
It rained all day yesterday as well. Today, Friday, there will be heavy rain in Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and South 24 Parganas. There is a possibility of scattered rain in the remaining districts. There may be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers.
Image Credit : social media
Meanwhile, the disaster has not yet subsided in North Bengal. Heavy rain will continue from Friday to Sunday in the five districts of the north. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong from Monday.
Image Credit : social media
Scattered showers are expected in Kolkata today. The highest temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius and the lowest will be 27 degrees. The intensity and amount of rain will decrease from Saturday. Light to moderate rain is possible on Saturday. Then the weather will gradually change.
