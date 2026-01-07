- Home
West Bengal Holiday: School students, government employees in the state are going to get 2-week holiday. They will have continuous holiday next week as well. There will be long holiday ahead for government employees, schools in state. Check Out Dates
Holidays In West Bengal
Every month, there are some additional holidays outside of the specific holidays. That is, not only on national holidays, but every state has some specific holidays set by the state government.
So, as soon as the holiday list is released every month, everyone starts planning their trips. Now is the time to wait for the month of January to start. So before that, let's take a look at the holiday list for that month.
Holidays may vary from state to state. Some holidays are applicable only to certain states. Recently, the list of holidays for government employees in 2026 has been published. It has been seen that there will be 5 consecutive days of holidays in the middle of January and 4 consecutive days of holidays towards the end.
Holiday List
This announcement is a great joy for school and college students and government employees in Bengal. Not only government offices, but also schools and colleges are going to be closed. So, you can plan to go on a trip with your family.
Now find out which dates government employees can get leave in January. They can plan their trips in advance.
The holiday list says that the holidays for schools and government employees will begin on Saturday, January 10th.
- Saturday, January 10th
- Sunday, January 11th
- Monday, January 12th, Vivekananda Jayanti
- Wednesday is Makar Sankranti.
This means that by taking a holiday on Tuesday, government employees and school students will get a 5-day break in a row.
It doesn't end here. There are also holidays at the end of January.
Netaji Jayanti and Saraswati Puja on Friday, January 23rd
Saturday, January 24th
Sunday, January 25th
Republic Day, Monday, January 26th
