Kolkata Weather Forecast: How Much Colder Will the City Get? Check Here
Kolkata Weather Forecast: The weather's moodiness isn't settling for just biting cold. Now, the Alipore Met Office has forecast a cold wave, along with a fog alert. This means more cold is predicted in the coming days
Reeling from the biting cold
South Bengal, including Kolkata, is hit by biting cold. The Alipore Met Office predicts more cold, hinting at a cold wave. North Bengal will also be chilly, with a fog alert.
Record cold in Kolkata
Kolkata's minimum temp was 10.2°C, 3.7°C below normal. The max was 18.4°C, 6.7°C below normal. No big change is expected until Jan 12. The cold spell will intensify.
Cold wave forecast for South Bengal
The Alipore Met Office forecasts a cold wave in Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman on Wed & Thu, continuing Friday. The situation may normalize from Sat. A cold wave is predicted for all North Bengal districts.
Conditions for a cold wave
A cold wave occurs when the minimum temp is below 10°C and the max is 4.5°C+ below normal. The Met Office predicts this may happen in several districts of the state.
Cold day
The Met Office predicts cold days for the next two days in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and several districts of South Bengal including Hooghly, Birbhum, and Nadia.
Fog alert
A morning fog alert is in place for Cooch Behar and several South Bengal districts. The weather will stay the same, meaning it will remain bitingly cold.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.