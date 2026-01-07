Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature to Further Drop? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City is gripped by severe cold spell at the start of January. Weather office says a cold day situation will persist in North, South Bengal for next few days, dense fog will reduce visibility
Weather
Bengalis are feeling the winter chill at the start of January. A 'cold day' is expected in North and South Bengal, with a dense fog alert affecting road, rail, and air travel.
Low Pressure
The weather office reports a low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, set to intensify in the next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation is also active over Tripura.
Temperature
The weather office says temps will be 2-4°C below normal in most parts of the state for four days. South Bengal could see a 3-5°C drop, while the north will be 4-6°C cooler.
Fog Alert
Until Jan 7, dense fog will cover Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, and North 24 Parganas. A 'cold day' will persist in Birbhum, East Burdwan, Hooghly, and other districts.
Kolkata Temperature
Kolkata's temperature will also be 2-4 degrees below normal. Today's low is 12°C and the high is 23°C. Overall, the chilly winter vibe continues today.
