The West Bengal government is kicking off a new phase of its Sabooj Sathi scheme. They're planning to give free cycles to nearly 13 lakh students.
This scheme was the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeand started in the 2015-16 academic year. The CM herself designed the project's logo, which you can see on the basket of every cycle. So far, more than 1.44 crore students in the state have benefited from this scheme.
