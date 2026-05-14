7th Pay Commission: DA or Pay Hike, What Will West Bengal Employees Get First?
DA & 7th Pay Commission: The big question in West Bengal is when the new BJP government will announce the much-awaited Dearness Allowance and 7th Pay Commission for its employees. From Nabanna to Mahakaran, everyone is talking about it.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
Employees are waiting for two big things: the 7th Pay Commission and Dearness Allowance (DA) at central government rates. After 15 years of Mamata Banerjee's rule, this is the main topic of discussion from Writers' Building to Nabanna.
শপথ গ্রহণ অনুষ্ঠান
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took his oath as the ninth Chief Minister at Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday. He had visited the employees' protest sites several times, which has raised their hopes.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
State government employees have been demanding the 7th Pay Commission since Mamata Banerjee's time. They claim she repeatedly ignored their demand. Now, employees are hoping the new BJP government will implement it quickly.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
State government employees have been protesting for a long time for their DA or Dearness Allowance. They have held street protests and fought legal battles. The Supreme Court's verdict was in their favour, but the previous Mamata Banerjee government kept delaying and went back to the court.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
The new government has asked the Supreme Court for three more weeks to present its views on the DA case. This means the hearing might happen at the end of this month. All employees are now watching to see what stand the government takes.
৪৫ দিনের মধ্যেই সপ্তম বেতন কমিশন!
The BJP had promised in its election campaign that it would implement the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days of coming to power. Top leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also made this promise. This has made state employees hopeful that the new pay scale could be implemented as soon as next month.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
There is a lot of chatter among government employees that the new government might clear all pending DA arrears and also roll out the 7th Pay Commission at the same time. However, the government has not made any official announcement on this yet.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
The new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, has not said anything on this matter yet. Neither Nabanna nor Mahakaran has issued any notification. But employees are hopeful because as an opposition leader, Suvendu was very vocal about their issues and they expect him to take it seriously.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
The new government was sworn in on a Saturday. While most government offices are closed on weekends, the talk about DA and the 7th Pay Commission has only grown louder since the change of government.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
Suvendu Adhikari is now heading the new government. This is why state employees are hopeful. They believe the former opposition leader, now Chief Minister, will seriously consider their demands and they will soon get a significant amount of money in their accounts.
West Bengal Government Employees Await DA
Sources say a big announcement on Dearness Allowance and the pay commission could come next week. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has stated that the cabinet will take the final decision on this matter.
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