The West Bengal govt has made singing 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in school assembly prayers. CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision, which applies to all schools under the School Education Department, with an appeal to private schools to follow.

Vande Mataram Mandatory in West Bengal Schools

The West Bengal government has made it mandatory, with immediate effect, to sing "Vande Mataram" during school assembly prayers before the commencement of classes in all schools under the School Education Department across the state.

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According to an official order issued on Thursday by the School Education Department, Administrative Branch, Kolkata reads, "it is hereby ordered that in supersession of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes is hereby made mandatory in all schools under School Education Department across the state of West Bengal, with immediate effect."

The order, dated May 14 states that the decision has been taken with the approval of the competent authority. The directive further clarifies that the implementation will be applicable across all schools under the School Education Department in West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced that singing of Vande Mataram will be made mandatory in all government and government-aided schools in West Bengal. Addressing mediapersons, Adhikari said private schools have been requested to adopt the practice and added that a formal notice on the matter will be issued later in the day. "Vande Mataram will be mandatory in all government and government-aided schools from Monday. In private schools, we have appealed for its inclusion. A formal notice in this regard will be issued today," Adhikari said.

BJP's Rathindra Bose Nominated for Speaker

In a separate development, Adhikari also spoke about the nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rathindra Bose as the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, urging consensus in line with tradition.

Highlighting Bose's background, the Chief Minister said he is a "dedicated party worker" and a Chartered Accountant by profession, adding that he brings both administrative understanding and organisational experience to the role. "He never applied for any post such as MLA, Minister or Speaker. The party has recognised his dedication. He is a Chartered Accountant and has the necessary capability to handle this responsibility. We seek cooperation from all sides for his leadership," Adhikari said.

He also appealed to the Opposition to uphold parliamentary tradition by ensuring an uncontested Speaker election. "The Speaker's election has traditionally been unanimous in West Bengal. I hope the Opposition will continue this tradition," he added.

The Speaker's election is scheduled to be held on Friday at 11 am, he informed.