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Mamata Banerjee Net Worth: No Car, No House; Know About Bengal CM's Assets, Income and More
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is once again in the electoral fray from the Bhabanipur constituency. Just like last time in Nandigram, Didi is facing off against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. We take a look at some key details from her election affidavit.
The Bhabanipur battleground
In Bhabanipur, TMC's Mamata Banerjee faces a tough fight from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. But besides the Mamata-Suvendu clash, three other parties have candidates here: Srijib Biswas (CPM), Pradip Prasad (Congress), and Punam Begum (JEUP).
Mamata Banerjee: Current Income and Cash
Mamata Banerjee has around ₹13.5 lakh in cash and bank accounts combined. Here's a quick breakdown: Cash in hand: ₹75,700. Bank accounts: 2. Total money in banks: ₹12,76,209.
No criminal record
According to her affidavit, Mamata Banerjee has no pending criminal cases or FIRs against her. This maintains her clean record from the 2021 elections.
Current Total Assets
Her total movable assets are valued at ₹15,37,509. The Chief Minister does not own any house or car in her name. She also has no immovable property and zero liabilities.
Change in Five Years
Here's how her assets changed from 2021 to now. In 2021, her movable assets were ₹16,72,352. Now, they are ₹15,37,509. This means her assets have decreased by about ₹1,34,843.
Jewellery Details
Mamata Banerjee owns a total of 9.750 grams of gold. In 2021, this was valued at ₹43,837. Its current value is approximately ₹1,45,000.
Investment
Back in 2021, Mamata Banerjee had an investment in the National Savings Certificate (NSC). However, she no longer holds that investment.
Profession and Source of Income
Her declared profession is politics and social service. Her income comes from two main sources: royalties from her books and interest earned from her bank accounts.
Educational Qualification
She completed her Madhyamik from Deshbandhu Sishu Sikshalay in 1970. She holds a graduate degree from Jogamaya Devi College (Calcutta University), a postgraduate degree from Calcutta University, and a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College.
In the Electoral Fray
Mamata is contesting from Bhabanipur, a seat she won in 2011 and 2016. She also has a record of winning the South Kolkata Lok Sabha seat multiple times. Last time, however, she lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. This election is another direct political face-off with him.
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