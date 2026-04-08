The AITC lauded Mamata Banerjee as she filed her nomination from Bhabanipur for the 2026 assembly polls. The party expressed confidence in a 'historic fourth consecutive term'. Banerjee is set to face a repeat clash with BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the Didi and the daughter of the people of Bengal, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

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Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination at the Survey Building from Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections. In a post on X, the party recognised it as a "decisive step" towards serving the people. Asserting faith in the public, the party expressed confidence in securing a "historic fourth consecutive term." "To the people of Bengal, she is not merely a leader. She is their custodian, the fulfilment of their dreams, the realisation of their aspirations, the sleepless sentinel who has stood beside them at every step, in every crisis, without fail. She is their Didi. Their Nijer Meye. Today, Smt. @MamataOfficial filed her nomination from Bhabanipur, taking a decisive step towards serving the people of Bengal for a historic fourth consecutive term, carried forward by the love, faith, and blessings of the Gonodebota. Bengal stands with her. Bhabanipur stands with her," AITC wrote in the post. To the people of Bengal, she is not merely a leader. She is their custodian, the fulfilment of their dreams, the realisation of their aspirations, the sleepless sentinel who has stood beside them at every step, in every crisis, without fail. She is their Didi. Their Nijer Meye.… pic.twitter.com/1QGi8zIIYN — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 8, 2026

Mamata to face Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1,956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, as MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat. BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for the West Bengal elections on April 2.

TMC's Campaign Strategy and Promises

Mamata Banerjee is holding several poll rallies and is eyeing a victory in her constituency, and is showing the BJP as an outsider to Bengali culture with her "egg and fish" remarks. On several occasions, she has criticised the BJP over attacks against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states across the country.

The TMC is backing the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and Mamata Banerjee's '10 Pledges' mentioned in the manifesto. Under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, SC/ST women Rs 1,700, and unemployed youth will get Rs 1,500 per month.

Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)