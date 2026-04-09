Ahead of the West Bengal polls, BJP's Smriti Irani slammed CM Mamata Banerjee, claiming she gets upset over 'Jai Shree Ram' chants, supports infiltrators, and insults the Election Commission. Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that the TMC leader tends to get "upset" over the chanting of 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans. Speaking to ANI, she further alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister extends support to infiltrators and insults the authority of the Election Commission of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Mamata Upset by Jai Shri Ram Chants': Irani

"This is the chant of Jai Shri Ram, a victory slogan, and somewhere, Mamata Banerjee is very upset. I don't know why, when the name of Lord Ram is taken, the leaders and supporters of Trinamool Congress get so agitated," said Irani.

Alleges Support for Infiltrators

"...What difference does it make by her saying so? Since when has a Hindustani become a stranger in his own country?... The question arises, why does the Chief Minister of West Bengal support infiltrators? The question arises, why doesn't the Chief Minister of West Bengal want the votes of legitimate Indian voters? The question arises that instead of supporting the Election Commission so that infiltrators cannot vote in West Bengal, the Election Commission is being insulted..." added Irani.

Banerjee to Move Court Over Voter List Deletions

Irani's remarks come after Banerjee declared that her party will move to the court if the names of valid voters are not restored in the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination at the Survey Building from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections. She is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing the gathering after filing her nomination, the Chief Minister said, "I am deeply saddened that many names have been deleted. This was mentioned in the Supreme Court order. After we moved court, some names were restored, as per the order, those under adjudication were to be included."

"About 32 lakh names have been restored, but the remaining 58 lakh have not even been opened yet. Some may be valid deletions, like deceased voters, but around 27.6 lakh cases are still under adjudication. I believe everyone should have the right to vote. If their names are not restored, many people will not be able to vote. We will go to court again if needed," she said.

TMC Confident of Victory

Expressing confidence in TMC's victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, she said, "I have lived here since my childhood, everything I have is here. I thank and salute the people of Bhabanipur. I have filed my nomination, and I wish victory to all Trinamool Congress candidates. We will form the government. I have many more programmes ahead. Please take care of yourselves in this heat, stay well, stay healthy."

West Bengal Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)