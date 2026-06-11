Chandigarh Police unveiled its Diamond Jubilee logo, marking 60 years of service. DGP Sagar Preet Hooda highlighted the force's evolution and focus on new challenges like cybercrime, reaffirming its commitment to professional excellence.

Chandigarh Police on Thursday formally unveiled its Diamond Jubilee logo to commemorate 60 years of distinguished service to the citizens of Chandigarh, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration of the force's achievements and contributions to public safety.

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The logo was unveiled by Sagar Preet Hooda, Director General of Police (DGP), UT Chandigarh, who described the occasion as a significant milestone in the history of Chandigarh Police. Addressing the gathering, Hooda highlighted the remarkable journey of Chandigarh Police over the past six decades and its transformation into a modern, technology-driven and citizen-centric police force committed to ensuring safety, security and public trust. He said the Diamond Jubilee celebrations would provide an opportunity to reflect on the force's achievements while reaffirming its commitment to professional excellence and stronger community partnerships.

Overcoming Challenges: From Terrorism to Cybercrime

Speaking about the evolving challenges before law enforcement agencies, the DGP said Chandigarh Police had successfully overcome major challenges in the past, including terrorism. "Earlier, terrorism was a major challenge, which Chandigarh Police successfully overcame. Today, drug abuse and cybercrime have emerged as significant threats and require constant vigilance and preparedness," he said.

Highlighting the growing role of technology in policing, Hooda said Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers both opportunities and challenges. "AI is a powerful technology with both positive and negative implications. We are continuously training our personnel to deal with emerging cyber threats. Training is being provided not only to cyber police personnel but also to police officers posted in police stations," he said.

The DGP further informed that Chandigarh Police has been extending cybercrime training facilities to police personnel from neighbouring states as well, helping strengthen regional policing capabilities.

Ensuring City Security and Public Order

Describing Chandigarh as a city of national importance, Hooda said the city regularly hosts high-profile dignitaries and VIP visits, and the police force remains fully prepared to handle security arrangements at all times.

On the issue of protests and demonstrations in the city, he said Chandigarh Police maintains regular dialogue with major organisations and stakeholders before large gatherings to ensure that public inconvenience is minimised and law and order is maintained.

Regarding the verification of people coming from outside the city, the DGP said special verification drives are conducted periodically to strengthen security and maintain records of residents and workers. He also revealed that Chandigarh Police had recovered a significant number of illegal weapons during recent operations, reflecting the force's continued efforts against unlawful activities.

Engaging Youth Through Logo Design Competition

Warning that cybercrime is expected to rise further in the coming years, Hooda said Chandigarh Police is actively enhancing its technological capabilities and human resources to meet future challenges. As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Chandigarh Police organised a Diamond Jubilee Logo Design Competition for students from government and private schools across the city.

The competition received an overwhelming response, with nearly 450 students participating and showcasing their creativity and artistic talent. The initiative was aimed at engaging young citizens in the celebrations and giving them an opportunity to contribute to a historic milestone in the journey of Chandigarh Police.

The winners of the competition were felicitated during the event. Bhuvnesh Sharma, a Class X student of Ryan International School, secured the first prize. Meenakshi, a Class XII student of GMSSS Sector 23, won the second prize, while Rakshit Kumar, a Class IX student of GMSSS Karsan, received the third prize. Chandigarh Police expressed gratitude to all participating students, schools, teachers and parents for their enthusiastic involvement and contribution to the initiative.

A Year of Celebration and Community Engagement

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations will feature a series of public outreach programmes, community engagement activities, sporting events, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns and other initiatives aimed at strengthening the bond between Chandigarh Police and the public while commemorating six decades of dedicated service. (ANI)