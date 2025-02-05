West Bengal DA update: Here's how much DA WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets; Check HERE

Government employees in West Bengal haven't received a DA increase in months, leading to protests. But how much DA does Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee receive? The amount is surprising. Here's the breakdown

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Chief Ministers receive salaries exceeding lakhs of rupees. Consequently, their DA is also substantial for salary calculation

budget 2025
article_image2

The salaries and allowances of Chief Ministers are determined by the respective state legislative assemblies

article_image3

According to multiple reports, the monthly salary of Delhi's CM is ₹3.9 lakh, Telangana's CM is ₹4.1 lakh, and Uttar Pradesh's CM is ₹3.5 lakh

article_image4

However, the case of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is different. The amount of dearness allowance she receives is quite substantial

article_image5

As the Chief Minister of the state, she enjoys all the benefits. Since her dearness allowance is based on her salary, the amount is quite significant

article_image6

The Chief Minister's salary is over one lakh rupees. Therefore, her DA is also substantial. The last time the West Bengal Chief Minister's salary was increased was in 2019. It hasn't changed since then

article_image7

Accordingly, the monthly salary of the Chief Minister of this state is ₹1,17,001, which is much lower than that of Chief Ministers of other states

article_image8

But do you know how much DA Mamata Banerjee receives? It's worth mentioning that the Chief Minister receives ₹90,000 as dearness allowance

