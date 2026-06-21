A bus collided with a lorry on NH 27 in West Bengal's Maynaguri, killing at least four people and injuring 29 others. CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. An investigation is underway.

At least four people were killed and 29 others injured on Sunday after a bus collided with a lorry on National Highway 27 in the Maynaguri area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

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Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Jayanta Kumar Roy said that 32 people involved in the accident were brought to a nearby hospital, of whom four later succumbed to their injuries. "Today an accident occurred in Jalpaiguri. 32 people involved in the accident were brought to this hospital; out of them, 4 individuals have died," he said.

According to Roy, 17 women and 15 men were admitted to the hospital following the accident. Some of the injured are being shifted to other medical facilities for further treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while senior officials, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), are visiting the accident site. Roy added, "Some patients are being transferred to other hospitals. 17 women and 15 men were brought here. Investigation is ongoing. DIG is visiting the accident site... The Chief Minister has directed that every possible help be provided to the injured."

CM expresses grief, announces compensation

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also expressed grief over the accident on NH-27 in Maynaguri, offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Ulladabri Jorabadh on NH-27 in Maynaguri today, wherein a truck slammed into a bus carrying ill-fated passengers. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said local authorities were carrying out rescue and relief operations at the site. "The Jalpaiguri District Administration and Police are already on the ground and are actively carrying out rescue and relief efforts. I have also asked the North Bengal Development Minister, Shri Nisith Pramanik, and the Minister of State for Transport, Shri Anandamay Barman, to coordinate with the District Administration and personally supervise the entire rescue & relief procedure and ensure that the injured receive proper treatment at the earliest," he added.

To support the affected families, Adhikari announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. "To assist the affected families during this incredibly difficult time, the State Government will provide the following compensation: Rs. 5 Lakhs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Rs. 1 Lakh for those grievously injured. Rs. 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. Furthermore, the entire cost of treatment for the injured will be fully borne by the State Government at our Government Medical facilities. We stand firmly with the affected families in this hour of profound grief and will ensure they receive all possible support," he said.

According to officials, the accident occurred when the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus, travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer. The impact was so severe that the rear of the trailer penetrated the bus, trapping several passengers inside. Further details are awaited. (ANI)