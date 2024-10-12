Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: West Bengal to see increased rainfall following Durga Puja

    West Bengal is expected to experience more rain after the Durga Puja festivities. Find out how long this spell of rain will last and which districts will be affected.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Upcoming rain forecast:

    Rain is likely to return to several districts of West Bengal from Tuesday. Light rainfall is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram.

    article_image2

    Weather during Durga Puja:

    There wasn't much rain during the Durga Puja days. The weather was fairly good for these four days. But the rain is returning as soon as the Puja ends.

    article_image3

    Transition to dry weather:

    On the other hand, dry weather is about to begin. Rain is about to bid farewell to the state. The sky will become completely dry from Friday.

    article_image4

    Humidity levels remain high:

    However, till Friday, the weather in Bengal will remain uncomfortable due to high humidity. While the sky will be clear in the morning, cloudy skies will be seen from the afternoon.

    article_image5

    Continued heat with rain:

    West Bengal will experience light rain from Tuesday. Along with this, there will be heat. The Alipore Meteorological Department has not predicted any decrease in temperature.

    article_image6

    Temperature insights:

    On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 28.3 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal. Light rain may occur this afternoon as well.

    article_image7

    Shift to drier conditions:

    However, from next Friday onwards, the weather will become completely dry. The Meteorological Department estimates that this time the rain may bid farewell to Bengal.

