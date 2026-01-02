- Home
India Winter 2025-26: It was already predicted that severe cold would be felt across the country this winter. The chill was noticeable from November. After December, cold weather is also being seen in January.
After December 2025, severe cold may persist across the country in January 2026 as well
The whole country awaits a chilly January
The Met Dept forecasts below-normal temps for Jan 2026. Severe cold is expected on plains and in cities, not just hills. This may bring benefits despite the chill.
A cold wave may be felt for several days in Central and East India in January
Cold wave in Central-East India
The Met Dept warns of a longer-than-usual cold wave in Central and East India this month. North India will also face severe cold and persistent fog.
With the cold wave continuing in various parts of the country in January, crops will be good
Hope for a good harvest
Lower temps in January are expected to boost winter crops like wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas. This will benefit farmers and the country's economy.
There may be an additional 3 days of cold wave in various states, forecasts the weather department
Additional days of cold wave
The Met Dept predicts 3 extra cold wave days for Vidarbha, Marathwada, MP, and Bihar. This weather is ideal for a good crop yield in these regions.
The weather is suitable for a good yield of crops like wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas
Suitable weather for winter crops
Crops like wheat and rapeseed need cold weather to thrive. With 1.1% more sowing this year, farmers are hopeful for a bumper harvest thanks to ideal conditions.
Farmers in the states where wheat yield is good are set to benefit
Good wheat yield
Key wheat-growing states like Punjab, Haryana, UP, and MP are set for a great harvest. The weather department confirms this will boost farmer profits and benefit the nation.
