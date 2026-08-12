The Centre has approved a Rs 334.89-crore internal flyover at Visakhapatnam Port to improve cargo evacuation and reduce traffic. The 3.584-km elevated corridor will separate road and rail traffic, addressing delays at level crossings.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has approved a Rs 334.89-crore internal flyover at Visakhapatnam Port Authority to improve cargo evacuation, reduce traffic congestion and streamline movement within the port premises.

The project, approved by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, was appraised by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB) chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Project to Boost Operational Efficiency

While speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "This project will remove a critical bottleneck at Visakhapatnam Port, enabling faster cargo movement and improving overall operational efficiency. We are committed to building modern, seamless and globally competitive port infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Elevated Corridor to Separate Road and Rail Traffic

The proposed 3.584-km elevated corridor, connecting Convent Junction with the Dock Area, will separate road and rail traffic within the port.

The project is aimed at addressing delays at nine major railway level crossings, which currently see about 18 gate closures a day due to high train exchange volumes. The frequent closures contribute to congestion, longer vehicle waiting times, higher fuel consumption and increased vehicle operating costs, affecting the efficiency of cargo evacuation.

By providing an elevated road corridor, the project will enable smoother movement of vehicles and cargo while reducing conflicts between road and rail traffic. The project will include associated civil and electrical works, utility shifting, safety installations and five years of maintenance. Construction will be planned to minimise disruption to ongoing port operations, particularly in critical dock areas.

Driving India's Maritime Growth

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India's maritime sector into a key driver of economic growth, self-reliance and national development. With stronger infrastructure, progressive reforms, modern technology and greater investment in our maritime capabilities, we are building a globally competitive and self-reliant maritime ecosystem that will power India's journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat 2047."

Alignment with PM GatiShakti

The investment is aligned with the Government's broader focus on integrated infrastructure planning under the Prime Minister GatiShakti framework. By improving last-mile connectivity within the port and facilitating faster cargo evacuation, the elevated corridor is expected to strengthen Visakhapatnam Port's role in India's maritime logistics and trade network.

The project is scheduled for completion within 30 months of commencement. (ANI)