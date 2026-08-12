A 45-year-old Warangal woman, confined and harassed in Muscat for 25 days after being duped by a job agent, has returned to India. The rescue was facilitated following the intervention of BRS leader KTR, who bore the expenses for her return.

Duped and Confined in Muscat

A 45-year-old woman from Warangal, who allegedly endured 25 days of confinement and harassment in Muscat after being taken there on a tourist visa on the promise of a job, has safely returned to India following the intervention of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). According to a press release from BRS, the woman, Mohammed Mahamuda, had travelled to Muscat on July 16 after an agent promised her domestic work.

However, after reaching Oman, she was allegedly handed over to a sub-agent who seized her mobile phone and passport, confined her to a room and forced her to work against her wishes. She also alleged that she was subjected to harassment and physical assault during her confinement. According to Mahamuda, when she expressed her desire to return to India, the sub-agent allegedly threatened to implicate her in a theft case and send her to jail. She was reportedly told that she would be allowed to leave only after paying ₹1.13 lakh, which the sub-agent claimed had been spent on bringing her to Muscat.

With her passport withheld and no access to her phone or outside assistance, Mahamuda remained trapped for nearly 25 days, fearing for her safety and unable to contact her family.

The Rescue Operation

According to the press release, Mahamuda's ordeal came to the notice of RTV anchor Manoj, who brought the matter to the attention of journalist and Balagam TV CEO Balu Kaithi. Balu subsequently brought the issue to KTR's notice, seeking immediate assistance to rescue the woman and facilitate her return to India. KTR responded promptly and assured that he would personally bear the expenses required to bring Mahamuda back safely.

Coordinated Efforts Secure Release

Following KTR's intervention, BRS NRI Cell Muscat president Ahmed took up the matter and began coordinating with the Indian Embassy and local authorities. Ahmed, in coordination with Dubai ETCA president Peechara Kiran Kumar, approached the Indian Embassy and sought the assistance of the Muscat Police. A coordinated effort was launched to trace Mahamuda's whereabouts and secure her release.

After nearly a week of efforts, Mahamuda's whereabouts were traced with the assistance of the Muscat Police, and she was rescued from the alleged confinement. The amount demanded by the sub-agent was arranged to facilitate her release, following which she was brought to the Indian Embassy. She was kept under the care and protection of embassy officials for three days while arrangements were made for her safe return to India. Her passport was subsequently recovered from the sub-agent on Tuesday, clearing the way for her repatriation, the press release said.

Safe Return and Gratitude

Mahamuda reached Hyderabad International Airport safely and expressed her gratitude to KTR for intervening when she was stranded in Muscat. Speaking after her return, she said that KTR responded immediately after learning about her plight, assured her that he would bear the expenses of bringing her home and coordinated with the BRS NRI Cell to ensure the intervention of the Indian Embassy and local authorities.

She thanked KTR for standing by her during a difficult period and helping her return safely to her family, saying she would remain grateful to him for the support extended to her. KTR personally bore the travel and other expenses involved in bringing Mahamuda back to India. The entire process was monitored by Ahmed of the BRS NRI Cell in Muscat until she safely reached Hyderabad.

KTR's Warning to Gulf Job Seekers

KTR appreciated Ahmed, Peechara Kiran Kumar and journalist Balu Kaithi for their efforts in securing Mahamuda's release and facilitating her return. He also thanked RTV anchor Manoj for bringing the woman's plight to the attention of the concerned persons at the right time.

Following the incident, KTR urged people seeking employment in Gulf countries not to travel on tourist visas in search of jobs. He advised those intending to work abroad to travel only with a valid company-sponsored employment visa or work visa and to thoroughly verify the credentials of recruitment agents, employers, job offers and visa documents before travelling. He warned that trusting unverified agents and travelling on tourist visas could leave job seekers vulnerable to exploitation, confinement and other forms of harassment in foreign countries.

KTR said the BRS would continue to stand by Telangana residents facing difficulties in Gulf countries and would extend assistance, wherever possible, by coordinating with Indian missions, local authorities and other relevant agencies. The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by vulnerable job seekers who travel abroad through unverified agents on tourist visas and underlines the need to verify employment offers and obtain valid work visas before travelling.