Ranchi SP Paras Rana denied rumours that police came to detain JPSC-JSSC protesters, stating they were verifying identities. Student leader Piyush Kumar alleged senior officials asked students on hunger strike to call off their protest.

Conflicting Claims Emerge at Ranchi Protest Site

Amid "rumours" that senior officials had arrived to detain protesters, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana said on Wednesday that the officials had not come to the protest site to detain anyone. However, student leader Piyush Kumar alleged that senior police and administrative officials had asked students on hunger strike to "call off" their protest. The exchange took place at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where JPSC-JSSC aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The aspirants are demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

Police Clarify Presence

Speaking to ANI, Ranchi SP Rana said rumours were being spread that police had arrived to detain protesters, clarifying that the police team had come to speak with students and verify the identities of certain individuals following an earlier incident of stone-pelting. "No one came to detain anyone; the issue is that Instagram influencers have arrived to make videos go viral. They seized a great opportunity when the administration arrived; a rumour is being spread that we are here to detain people, but that is not the case. We haven't come here to detain anyone," Rana said. SP Rana said the protest's core committee had itself sought police cooperation in identifying people at the site. "Regarding the security arrangements--following the earlier incident of stone-pelting--the core committee members themselves have stated that certain anti-social elements tried to disrupt our protest. We had come to verify the identities of certain individuals--to find out who they are. Our team came to speak with the students. The core committee here is actually requesting police cooperation to help identify people--to ensure no criminals are roaming around," he added.

Student Leader Alleges Pressure

However, Student leader Piyush Kumar told ANI that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and District Magistrate (DM) had met the protesters, including those sitting on hunger strike, and asked them to call off their protest. "The SSP, DSP, DM came here; they spoke with the protesters who are sitting on a hunger strike and were telling them to call off their strike. They also talked to the students of the CGL," Kumar said. He, however, added that the protesters had not been officially asked to leave the protest site. "We have not been asked officially to leave. They said they won't talk to the members of the core committee and will only talk to the students," Kumar said.

Administration's Stance and Defence of Force

Meanwhile, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said the administration had visited the protest site to ensure that the students were not facing any shortages. "We checked to ensure the protesting students aren't facing any shortages. Two students are currently on a hunger strike; we requested them to continue their protest, but to eat food so their health doesn't suffer. We also told them that the district administration welcomes any consultation or discussion. We assured them of 24-hour support, but we urge them to move towards a practical, implementable next step, and we will cooperate accordingly," Bhajantri told reporters. The Deputy Commissioner also defended the use of force during Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march, saying more than 14 police personnel sustained injuries. "More than 14 of our police personnel sustained injuries. Mild force had to be used because one officer needed to be rescued, and another was hit by a stone thrown by some individuals; intervention was essential to restore order," he said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dhananjay Kumar, SSP, DSP, DM, SP and police personnel later left the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

BJP Leaders Join Fray, Offer Support to Students

Furthermore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also arrived at the site as the protest continued. Jharkhand BJP Vice President Bhanu Pratap Shahi told ANI, "As soon as we received the information, we came here to support the students. Today, our NDA MPs marched in Parliament regarding the Jharkhand issue; this is no longer just a Jharkhand issue--it concerns the entire nation. The sentiments, aspirations, and hopes of countless people are tied to this protest. Just because they committed a crime, they think they can intimidate these young people, thinking there is no one standing behind them. The administration should not cross the established boundaries. Yesterday they used lathis under the cover of darkness. Today, you are coming in the dark to intimidate these students. But PM Narendra Modi stands behind them; the BJP stands behind them."

Protest Continues Amid Hunger Strike, Police Vigil

Student leaders protesting the JPSC-JSSC recruitment issue continued their agitation in Ranchi, with two students observing a hunger strike amid alleged lathicharge during a march to the Jharkhand assembly. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Wednesday (August 12) marked the 11th day of his hunger strike. Mahto has continued his protest despite being hospitalised, pressing for the demands of lakhs of students. Speaking to ANI, Student protestor Prem Nayak said, "Today marks the ninth day of the hunger strike. The police arrived late at night with the intention of dividing us; they were asking for Aadhaar cards, questioning our purpose and reasons for being here, and using various tactics to fragment the movement. Ultimately, their aim is to drive the people away from this place by any means necessary. This is the message being sent to the whole country about what is happening in Jharkhand. The police are preparing to forcibly remove those of us who are on a hunger strike in a constitutional manner. Even if I am thrown into jail, I will persist with the fast there."

Earlier on August 10, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They were demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)