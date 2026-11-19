Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA VS Babu, who defeated former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections, has died at the age of 75. He passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, November 19, after battling a prolonged illness.

Babu suffered a cardiac arrest at MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai, where he had been undergoing treatment since September 9. According to the hospital, he died at 2.24 pm despite the efforts of a team of specialist doctors.

In a statement, the hospital said Babu's condition had continued to deteriorate despite medical treatment and intensive care. He had remained under close medical supervision since his admission with a respiratory illness.

Six month ago, he defeated Stalin in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His victory in Kolathur had ended Stalin's winning run in the constituency, which he had represented since 2011.