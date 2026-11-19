Who Was VS Babu? Former DMK Leader Who Defeated Stalin And Joined Vijay's TVK
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA VS Babu, who defeated former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections, died at 75 in Chennai on November 19. He suffered a cardiac arrest at MGM Healthcare.
VS Babu dies at 75
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA VS Babu, who defeated former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in the 2026 Assembly elections, has died at the age of 75. He passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, November 19, after battling a prolonged illness.
Babu suffered a cardiac arrest at MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai, where he had been undergoing treatment since September 9. According to the hospital, he died at 2.24 pm despite the efforts of a team of specialist doctors.
In a statement, the hospital said Babu's condition had continued to deteriorate despite medical treatment and intensive care. He had remained under close medical supervision since his admission with a respiratory illness.
Six month ago, he defeated Stalin in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His victory in Kolathur had ended Stalin's winning run in the constituency, which he had represented since 2011.
VS Babu's prolonged hospitalisation
Babu was admitted to MGM Healthcare on September 9 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU), where a team of specialists monitored his condition and provided respiratory support.
The hospital initially issued updates saying his condition was stable and that he was responding to treatment. However, the last publicly reported medical bulletin was issued on September 22. The absence of further updates raised concerns among his supporters and residents of Kolathur.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited the hospital to enquire about Babu's health. Several ministers also visited him during his treatment.
A resident of Kolathur, G Devarajan, subsequently approached the Madras High Court seeking information about the MLA's health. The petitioner clarified that he was not seeking confidential medical records but only information that could legally be shared with the public. Babu died before the petition could be heard.
Who was VS Babu?
Babu began his political career as a grassroots worker of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He gradually rose through the party ranks and eventually became the DMK's North Chennai district secretary. He was considered an influential party organiser in the region.
VS Babu's political journey: From DMK leader to TVK MLA
He entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the first time in 2006 after winning the Purasawalkam constituency on a DMK ticket.
Following constituency delimitation in 2011, Kolathur emerged as a new Assembly constituency. Babu was given an important role in the election campaign when Stalin contested from the seat for the first time. Stalin won, but by a relatively narrow margin.
Babu later fell out of favour within the DMK and joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 2016 in the presence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He also held organisational responsibilities in the party.
Joined Vijay's party and defeated Stalin
After leaving the AIADMK, Babu joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2026. He was subsequently given the party ticket to contest against Stalin from Kolathur in the Assembly elections.
The contest attracted considerable attention because Babu had earlier helped organise Stalin's campaign in the same constituency in 2011. This time, however, he was standing against his former political associate.
The election result delivered a major political upset. Babu secured 82,997 votes, defeating Stalin, who received 74,202 votes. He won by a margin of 8,795 votes, ending Stalin's uninterrupted electoral victories from Kolathur since 2011.
Babu's death has come as a shock to TVK supporters and residents of Kolathur. His journey from a DMK grassroots worker to an MLA who defeated the party's president in his own constituency made him one of the prominent political figures of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.
(With inputs from agencies)
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