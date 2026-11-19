Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches EHSAAS 2026, the capital's first mental health policy for students, targeting 45 lakh learners with counselling, emotional support and a planned 24×7 helpline.

Delhi is placing increased focus on student well-being with the launch of a new Mental Health and Well-being Policy. The initiative, which is part of the EHSAAS 2026 initiative, has been launched with the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The policy seeks to provide support to over 45 lakh students in the form of mental health, counselling and emotional support.

Support and Priorities

The policy aims to provide students with support for issues relating to stress, anxiety, pressure, and other emotional difficulties. A 24/7 mental health support line will be available.

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The government believe that students should be given the skills to boost their emotional strength, self-confidence and mental well-being.

Mental Health Policy in Delhi

The policy aims to provide at least 1 counsellor per 500 students in schools. Within higher educational institutions there will be 1 counsellor per 100 students. This means that students have access to expert support.

Government, government aided, private and higher educational institutions will all be covered by this policy. It will create safe learning environments so that students can get support with ease.

24/7 Mental Health Support Line

As part of EHSAAS 2026, a 24/7 mental health support line will be put in place. The support line will allow students struggling with exam stress, anxiety, bullying (online and offline) and other emotional issues to get prompt support.

Counselling support will be improved within schools, and if appropriate, students will be referred to experts or health institutions. In colleges, the support line details will be printed onto student ID cards to ensure students can easily get support during challenging times.

Early signs of emotional issues

The policy means that teachers and staff in schools must be aware of early signs of emotional issues and changes in students behaviour. Within schools, wellness teams and well-being committees will be put in place. These will aid in addressing concerns, handling bullying complaints, and supporting students in need.

Additionally, care will be taken to ensure student dignity. Within schools, sensitive information given during counselling sessions should be kept safe.

CM Rekha Gupta said, “The government want to ensure that mental and emotional well-being is as important to students as academic learning. We want to help students gain confidence, emotional stability and equipping them with the skills to overcome life’s challenges.”

Major Leaders in Attendance

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Cabinet Members Ashish Sood and Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MP Naveen Jindal and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were all in attendance.

The success of this policy depends on how well support is given to students in schools and colleges through counselling, support lines and other support.