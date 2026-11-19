Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced he will not contest future elections citing age. He also clarified that his seating position at a Sonia Gandhi event was not a sign of being sidelined, with CM DK Shivakumar dismissing rumors of a rift.

Siddaramaiah Announces He Will Not Contest Next Election in Karnataka

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he will not contest the next election in the state due to age-related reasons. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said he is now 80 years old. His supporters ask him to contest, but he says it has become difficult to move around like before, and for that reason he will not contest the next election.

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's allegation that Siddaramaiah is being sidelined in the Congress, he said there was no sidelining. The controversy was triggered by Siddaramaiah being seated in the fifth row at the Congress parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch event in Delhi. "I had arrived late for Sonia Gandhi's book launch event, so I sat in a vacant chair. I was made to sit in the fifth row because I went late," he said.

He said there is no neglect in this, and he has already given a clarification on the issue. In an X post, Siddaramaiah had earlier clarified that the seat he sat in was not assigned to him, but those who arrived earlier simply sat in the front. "I have noticed that political leaders from various parties, the media, and my well-wishers and admirers on websites have all been discussing whether I am being sidelined within the Congress party because I sat in the fifth row at the book launch ceremony of senior Congress leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I am issuing this clarification to put an end to the discussion on this matter. I arrived late for the ceremony, so all the seats in the front rows were taken. I sat in the back row because a seat was available there. It was not the seat assigned to me; those who arrived earlier had simply sat in the front," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday dismissed speculation of a rift between him and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that some people were trying to create an impression of differences between the two leaders. Speaking to the media near Mekhri Circle and Town Hall, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah was their leader and that he had recently met him to discuss various issues, including the upcoming local body elections. "There is no big rift or small rift between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and me. Some people are trying to create an atmosphere that there is a rift between us," he said.

"In politics, there should be critics; there should be opponents. It is only when they are there that people like us can do clean politics. Siddaramaiah is our leader. Some people, including Mahaswamiji, are projecting it differently in the media. We have already conveyed to him whatever we had to convey regarding these matters," he added. Explaining the reason behind his meeting with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "Local body elections are approaching. So I had to discuss many issues with him, and therefore I met him and exchanged festival greetings." (ANI)