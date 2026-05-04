In a stunning upset, TVK's VS Babu defeated CM MK Stalin in his Kolathur bastion. Actor Vijay's new party, TVK, is set to form the government in a spectacular debut, poised to end the decades-long DMK-AIADMK dominance in Tamil Nadu.

TVK Kolathur candidate VS Babu, who has emerged victorious over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency assembly, credited the victory to the party's top leadership vision and promised to serve the people with integrity without indulging in any corruption. Speaking to reporters following his win, Babu said, "The mandate was a result of our leadership and vision. I am just an ordinary party worker. The people's support played a crucial role in the outcome. I will maintain integrity in public service and not engage in any form of corrupt practices. My focus would remain on transparent governance and addressing the needs of the people."

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Stalin Loses Kolathur Stronghold

In a political development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes on Monday. Latest data from the Election Commission of India, following the 22nd round of EVM counting, showed Babu polling 82,997 votes against Stalin's 74,202. The TVK candidate collected his winning certificate at the Loyola College counting centre amidst celebrations from party cadres. The loss is deeply symbolic, as since the constituency's inception in 2008, after delimitation, Kolathur has been represented exclusively by Stalin. This defeat marks the first time the DMK leader will not represent the seat in the Assembly, signalling a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

TVK Set for a Historic Win

TVK has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu. It is on its way to emerge as the single largest party in the assembly. The latest ECI's data indicate a massive surge for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 62 wins and leading in 45 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 24 wins and 34 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 23 wins and 25 leads. Congress has managed 2 victory with 3 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

Actor Vijay's Political Triumph

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

End of an Era: DMK-AIADMK Dominance Challenged

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)