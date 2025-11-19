Viral Photo: Sathya Sai Seen With This Iconic Global Leader—Can You Guess Who?
Sathya Sai Jayanthi: Sri Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations are going on grandly. Sai devotees from all over the world are attending these festivities in large numbers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived in Puttaparthi.
Prime Minister attends centenary celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi as the chief guest. Before the event, Modi visited Prasanthi Nilayam and offered prayers at the Mahasamadhi.
CM Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan welcome
At Puttaparthi airport, CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan welcomed the PM. Officials greeted him with bouquets before he left for the centenary venue.
Modi participates in the Godaan program
Modi took part in the Godaan (cow donation) program held before the Jayanthi meeting. PM Modi donated 100 Gir cows to Prasanthi Nilayam for Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations.
Prime Minister @narendramodi donated 100 Gir cows to Prasanthi Nilayam on the occasion of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai district. #SatyaSaiSevaloModipic.twitter.com/FCesZi2F8C
— BJP ANDHRA PRADESH (@BJP4Andhra) November 19, 2025
Release of commemorative coin and postal stamps
The PM will release a commemorative coin and stamps reflecting Sai Baba's life. He will then address the public, giving a message on Baba's teachings and universal service.
Looking forward to being among my brothers and sisters in Andhra Pradesh to participate in the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations in Puttaparthi on November 19. His life and efforts for social service and spiritual awakening will guide generations. With him… pic.twitter.com/wCycNz5S14
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2025
Modi recalls old moments
PM Modi shared old photos with Sai Baba on X, recalling his inspiration. Over a lakh devotees and VVIPs like Sachin Tendulkar are expected at the centenary event.