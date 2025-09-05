India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5, honoring former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. PM Modi and CMs paid tribute, highlighting teachers' role as nation-builders and remembering Radhakrishnan's legacy.

India today paid heartfelt tribute to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, celebrated nationwide as Teachers' Day. From sand art on the beaches of Puri to heartfelt messages from leaders, the day highlighted the role of teachers as true nation builders.

Sand art tribute in Puri

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Dr Radhakrishnan on Puri beach, drawing crowds who came to pay their respects. Pattnaik’s creation symbolised the country’s gratitude for the philosopher-president whose birthday has long been linked to honouring teachers.

PM Modi's wishes on Teachers' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion, praising teachers for their role in shaping young minds and strengthening the nation’s future. He also remembered Dr Radhakrishnan as a distinguished scholar and teacher. “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Chief ministers extend greetings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also marked the day by saluting teachers across the country. He described teachers as strong pillars of nation-building, emphasising their role in guiding future generations.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister's office said: “On this occasion, the Chief Minister, while paying homage to former President, educationist and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, said that teachers are the true nation builders.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on Teachers’ Day while paying tribute to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Speaking at a gathering in Gorakhpur, he said that Radhakrishnan’s entire life was devoted to education.

“Today is a very important day. It is also the birthday of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The whole of India celebrates this day as Teachers’ Day. His entire life was dedicated to education. Today is also a day to honour teachers and gurus,” CM Yogi said.

Remembering Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh. A philosopher, teacher and statesman, he went on to become the second President of India, serving from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967.

Radhakrishnan studied at Christian College, Madras, and later taught at institutions like the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His academic reputation led him to Oxford University, where he became the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics.

A respected scholar and thinker, he combined deep knowledge of Indian philosophy with a modern outlook, making him one of the most influential intellectuals of his time. He passed away on April 17, 1975.

Why September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day

Dr Radhakrishnan's birthday has been celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India since 1962. The tradition began when his students requested to celebrate his birthday and he suggested that the day should instead be dedicated to teachers across the nation.

Each year, the day serves not only to remember Dr Radhakrishnan but also to recognise the tireless efforts of teachers who shape the future of the country.