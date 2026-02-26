The video begins inside a Vande Bharat coach. A man wearing a light blue shirt is seen arguing loudly with train staff. Several passengers stand nearby watching the situation unfold.

The man questions how expired items could be stocked and served. He is heard saying that if any harm happens to passengers, who would take responsibility. His tone remains angry and firm throughout the clip.

The camera then turns to a uniformed railway policeman standing in the aisle. The officer appears to be listening and trying to calm the passenger. Despite the attempt to ease the situation, the argument continues, with the passenger expressing strong dissatisfaction over the explanation provided.