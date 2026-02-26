- Home
Viral Video of Expired Sauce Allegations on Vande Bharat Express Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Passengers on Vande Bharat Express raised alarm after a video showed sauce sachets allegedly expired by 2-3 years being served onboard. An argument broke out between a passenger and train staff, while an RPF officer attempted to calm the situation.
Vande Bharat Express expired food video resurfaces and sparks concern
Passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Express have raised serious concerns after a video showed sauce sachets allegedly two to three years past their expiry date being served on board. The clip has drawn wide attention and concerning remarks online.
The incident has renewed debate about food quality checks on premium trains and the responsibility of service providers when safety concerns are raised by passengers.
What the video shows
The video begins inside a Vande Bharat coach. A man wearing a light blue shirt is seen arguing loudly with train staff. Several passengers stand nearby watching the situation unfold.
Kalesh over Passengers on Vande Bharat got sauce packets expired by 2–3 years. RPF tells them don't make a fuss & TTE Stands clueless
pic.twitter.com/xLVXie6h9q
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 26, 2026
The man questions how expired items could be stocked and served. He is heard saying that if any harm happens to passengers, who would take responsibility. His tone remains angry and firm throughout the clip.
The camera then turns to a uniformed railway policeman standing in the aisle. The officer appears to be listening and trying to calm the passenger. Despite the attempt to ease the situation, the argument continues, with the passenger expressing strong dissatisfaction over the explanation provided.
Response from railway staff
According to the video narration, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer is seen advising passengers not to create a scene. A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) appears unsure how to respond and does not provide a clear explanation regarding the expired packets.
There has been no confirmed official statement attached to the resurfaced clip at the time the video began trending again.
Online reactions and public debate
The video has triggered strong reactions on social media. Many users criticised food safety standards and questioned how expired items could be served on a premium train service.
Some comments highlighted that serving items expired by two to three years is not a minor lapse but a serious issue. Others said passengers have the right to question safety and quality standards.
The incident has also led to broader discussions about accountability and regular quality inspections of food supplied through railway catering services run under Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
Food safety concerns on premium services
The Vande Bharat Express is marketed as a modern and premium travel experience. Because of this, passengers expect higher standards of hygiene, storage and quality control.
Experts say that even sealed packaged items must be checked regularly before service. Expired food may not always cause immediate illness, but serving such items raises serious safety and trust concerns.
