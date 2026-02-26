Congress MLAs protested in Rajasthan against the India-US trade deal, accusing PM Modi of being 'compromised.' Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully said the government has jeopardised farmers' interests and compromised their rights.

Congress MLAs Protest in Rajasthan

Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a protest outside the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement. Protesters carried banners reading "PM Modi is compromised."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Farmers' Interests Jeopardised'

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, said the government needs to wake up and recognise how it has jeopardised farmers' interests. "We want the government to wake up. They need to understand how they have played with the benefits of the farmers. There has been a compromise with the rights of the farmers," Tikaram Jully told ANI.

Congress leader Harish Chaudhary claimed that Prime Minister Modi has surrendered in every field, calling the decision against the national interest. "Prime Minister Modi has surrendered in every field. The entire country is protesting against this... This is a decision taken against the national interest," said Harish Chaudhary.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been attacking the government with "PM is compromised" allegations over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched an attack on the India-US trade deal yet again on Wednesday, calling it "distinctly one-sided" and asserting that the deal should be put "on hold." Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a good friend" of US President Donald Trump, he questioned the heavy import duty on solar modules from India, asking how it opens doors for Indian exports to the US.

BJP Hits Back at Congress

Meanwhile, hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that the Gandhi family "is a completely compromised political family" and Congress is "a compromised political party".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal also slammed former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru over some of their decisions. (ANI)