The accused has been identified as Suresh Chaudhary, son of Chaudhary Babulal. According to reports, Suresh was travelling in a car marked as MLA from Mathura to Gwalior.

The car stopped at Raibha Toll Plaza but did not have a FASTag. Despite a VIP pass displayed on the vehicle, the barrier was not raised for about two minutes. This led to an argument between Suresh and toll staff.

UP – In Agra, Suresh, son of BJP MLA Chaudhary Babulal, slapped a toll worker.



The vehicle had no FASTag affixed, only "VIP" written on it; the MLA's son lost his temper due to a delay in raising the barrier.

Angered by the delay, Suresh got out of the car and assaulted toll worker Sanjay Singh, a resident of Daureta in Agra, according to a report by Bhaskar English. He slapped the worker twice. As he started to return to his car, he suddenly turned back and moved towards the worker again, but other toll employees stopped him.