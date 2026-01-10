Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Hailstorm, Dense Fog Warning Issued
Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog, rain, lightning, and hailstorms. Visibility may drop to zero in many districts of western UP and Rohilkhand
Uttar Pradesh Weather Update
UP Weather Alert: Amidst severe cold, a yellow alert is issued for rain, hailstorms, and dense fog. The weather is getting aggressive, with chances of rain even after the alert.
Fog
Havoc of dense fog, visibility near zero. Visibility may be very low in districts like Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, and others in western UP.
Hailstorm
Hailstorm warning in these districts. The weather department advises caution. Hailstorms are possible in areas like Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Hathras, risking crop damage.
Rain
Risk of rain and lightning in Western UP and Rohilkhand. Thunder, lightning, and light rain are expected in districts like Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and others.
Alert
Appeal to take precautions. The weather department urges people to avoid unnecessary travel in dense fog, drive carefully, and for farmers to protect their crops. Stay alert.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.