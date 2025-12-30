- Home
Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert: Severe cold and dense fog have disrupted daily life in Uttar Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in many districts due to zero visibility. The weather department has warned of severe cold
Winter's fury in UP! Zero visibility in many districts, orange alert issued
Winter in Uttar Pradesh has now reached its peak. The situation is such that shivering is felt not just in the morning and night, but also during the afternoon. Dense fog covers many districts, reducing visibility to zero. The weather department predicts this may continue until January 1st.
Orange alert for fog in these districts
The weather department has issued a warning for extremely dense fog in several districts of eastern and western UP for the next two days. According to the department, an orange alert has been implemented in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, and Bijnor. These areas are expected to experience very dense fog.
Severe cold expected for the next 4 days
On December 29, zero visibility was recorded in more than a dozen districts of the state. In many places, dew drops felt like light rain. The weather department says the cold spell will continue for the next four days. During this time, the temperature will drop further, and the chill in the air will increase.
Uttar Pradesh Sub Division Daily Weather Forecast dated 29-12-2025 pic.twitter.com/V2bZn0o83G
— मौसम केंद्र, लखनऊ - IMD Uttar-Pradesh (@CentreLucknow) December 29, 2025
Cold day alert in these districts
According to the latest weather forecast, a cold day alert has been issued for Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Kushinagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Bahraich. The effect of the cold will be more pronounced in these districts even during the day.
Barabanki was the coldest district
In the last 24 hours, Barabanki was recorded as the coldest district in the state, with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. Besides this, Fatehpur recorded 8 degrees, Bulandshahr 8.5 degrees, and Hardoi also recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees. As for the maximum temperature, Jhansi was the warmest district, where the mercury reached 23 degrees. After this, Banda recorded 21.2 and Prayagraj 18.6 degrees maximum temperature.
The weather department has urged people to be cautious in view of the fog and severe cold, especially while traveling in the morning and at night.
Realised Maximum/Minimum Temperature and Departure from Normal (In Last 24 Hours) pic.twitter.com/4g9XH7lGSz
— मौसम केंद्र, लखनऊ - IMD Uttar-Pradesh (@CentreLucknow) December 29, 2025
