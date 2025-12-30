Image Credit : ANI

In the last 24 hours, Barabanki was recorded as the coldest district in the state, with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. Besides this, Fatehpur recorded 8 degrees, Bulandshahr 8.5 degrees, and Hardoi also recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees. As for the maximum temperature, Jhansi was the warmest district, where the mercury reached 23 degrees. After this, Banda recorded 21.2 and Prayagraj 18.6 degrees maximum temperature.

The weather department has urged people to be cautious in view of the fog and severe cold, especially while traveling in the morning and at night.