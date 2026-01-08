- Home
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Can severe cold shake one's faith? Dense fog, icy winds, and a harsh winter continue to grip the Sangam bank in Prayagraj, yet ascetics remain steadfast in their meditation under the open sky
Dense Fog Prayagraj: Prayagraj shows two scenes: severe cold disrupting daily life, and ascetics continuing their penance at the holy Sangam, unfazed by the harsh winter.
Why are ascetics staying put at the Sangam bank despite the severe cold?
Despite a sharp drop in temperature and icy winds, saints and devotees continue their meditation and rituals on the Sangam bank, living a tough life.
How have the cold and fog affected normal life?
The cold and fog have hit normal life hard. Low visibility keeps roads empty as people stay indoors. Bonfires are a common sight. The elderly and kids are most affected.
How have bonfires and faith become a means of support in the cold?
While bonfires offer warmth to the public, faith is the biggest support for the ascetics. Their spiritual discipline remains strong, creating a powerful energy at the Sangam.
Will there be any relief from the cold in the coming days?
Weather experts say no immediate relief is likely. The cold and foggy conditions are expected to continue for a few more days, so precautions are advised.
The warmth of faith becomes a ray of hope amid the cold
While the cold has halted daily life, the flame of faith at Sangam burns bright. It's a powerful display of belief and meditation against all odds.
