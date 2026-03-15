Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka, a Junior Commissioned Officer, died during 'Operation Sheri Kalan' in Poonch. According to the White Knight Corps, he slipped and fell in the rugged terrain, became unresponsive, and later passed away at a military hospital.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost his life during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, the White Knight Corps said on Saturday.

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Details of the Incident

The deceased soldier, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka, slipped and fell on the ground while operating in the challenging and rugged terrain. In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said that Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka subsequently became unresponsive. "While operating in the challenging and rugged terrain during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch, as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, today at about 2.30 pm, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka slipped and fell on ground and subsequently became unresponsive. He was immediately evacuated to Military Hospital at Potha. Despite determined medical efforts to revive him, the gallant JCO lost his life in the line of duty," the White Knight Corps posted.

White Knight Corps Pays Tribute

The White Knight Corps paid solemn tribute to the unwavering courage, steadfast devotion and selfless service of the departed soldier.

"#WhiteKnightCorps pays solemn tribute to the unwavering courage, steadfast devotion and selfless service of the departed soldier. In this moment of profound grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family and honour the memory of a warrior who served the nation till his last breath," the White Knight Corps said. (ANI)