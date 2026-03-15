Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Assam to address 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh', a youth rally with 1.5 lakh attendees. He is praised for bringing peace to the state through various accords and will also lay the foundation for a new medical college.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, is scheduled to address the 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh', a youth rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), with participation of over 1.5 lakh youth from across the state.

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Restoration of Peace in Assam

Assam BJP State Media Panellist Moon Talukdar welcomed Shah to what he described as "the sacred land of Kamakhya Temple and the revered spiritual heritage of Srimanta Sankardeva". Talukdar said that Assam has witnessed the restoration of lasting peace and stability under the leadership of Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Over the past few years, under the proactive guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has witnessed the restoration of lasting peace and stability. The Union Home Minister has played a pivotal role in transforming the once terrorism-affected and conflict-ridden Assam into a state steadily progressing toward peace, security and development," Talukdar said in a press release.

"Through landmark peace initiatives such as the BTR Peace Accord, the Karbi Anglong Peace Agreement, and the Dimasa Accord, the Union Home Minister has significantly contributed to ensuring dignity, stability and inclusive development for various indigenous communities of the state," he added.

The BJP leader also said a historic peace process has progressed with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) under the leadership of Amit Shah. "Under the leadership of Amit Shah, a historic peace process has also progressed with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), bringing an end to decades of insurgency that had long destabilised Assam," he said.

'Yuva Shakti Samaroh' Details

He further informed that the Union Home Minister will also participate in the 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh', scheduled to be held on March 15 at the playground of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam Pradesh.

"During this historic gathering, the Home Minister will address more than 1.5 lakh youth from across the state, inspiring them to play a transformative role in the journey of Assam's development," the release said.

The event will also be attended by BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia. Youth representatives from every district of Assam are expected to participate in the gathering, the release stated.

All necessary arrangements for the grand event have already been completed. The programme is expected to infuse renewed enthusiasm and direction into the youth of Assam, the release said.

The 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh' has been envisioned as a platform to strengthen the resolve and commitment of Assam's youth ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections and in the journey toward a progressive, developed and prosperous state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Pragjyotish Medical College, after which he will proceed directly to Khanapara at 1:30 PM to participate in and address the 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh', inspiring thousands of young men and women of Assam.

CM Sarma Welcomes Home Minister

Sarma also extended a warm welcome to the Union Home Minister on his arrival. "I extend a warm welcome to Adarniya Amit Shah ji to the land of Maa Kamakhya. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will dedicate various developmental projects and enthuse our Yuva Shakti with his words of wisdom," Sarma said. (ANI)