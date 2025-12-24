Image Credit : ANI

The entire North India is in the grip of severe cold wave and fog these days. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also issued a rain alert in four states of North India. On 24 December, there may be moderate to heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, an alert has also been issued regarding snowfall in these states. Due to the rain, the temperature may drop in many states and it may go below 7 degrees.