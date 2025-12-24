- Home
UP Weather LATEST Update: A cold wave, dense fog continue to wreak havoc in North India. On December 24th, there is rain and snowfall alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh. Several districts in UP are on orange alert
Uttar Pradesh Weather Updates Today 24 December
The entire North India is in the grip of severe cold wave and fog these days. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also issued a rain alert in four states of North India. On 24 December, there may be moderate to heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, an alert has also been issued regarding snowfall in these states. Due to the rain, the temperature may drop in many states and it may go below 7 degrees.
What will be the weather in UP on 24th December?
According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for heavy fog in Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Kanpur Dehat, Agra, Lucknow, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Ayodhya, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, December 24th. Drivers passing through these districts have been instructed to drive very carefully. Temperatures may drop below 10 degrees in most districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 25th.
How will the weather be in Lucknow?
Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, will not see any relief from dense fog and cold. On Wednesday, December 24th, the maximum temperature in Lucknow is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees. On December 23rd, areas like Aliganj, Talkatora, and Lalbagh in Lucknow recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300, which falls in the hazardous category.
