Ahmedabad is seeing a rise in DNA tests, with around 550 conducted yearly, mainly to confirm paternity. Once used for medical reasons, testing is now often sought for 'peace of mind' amid rising doubts. Health issues and legal disputes also drive demand. While most tests confirm biological links, costs remain high and cases cut across social groups

A growing number of people in Ahmedabad, Gujarat are turning to DNA tests to confirm biological relationships. Around 550 such tests are now conducted every year in the city, according to local laboratories and officials, as mentioned in a report by Gujarat Samachar. What was once mainly used for medical reasons is now increasingly being used to resolve personal doubts, especially about paternity.

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Shift towards 'peace of mind' testing

Experts say there has been a clear shift in why people seek DNA tests. Earlier, testing was done mostly to diagnose genetic conditions. Now, many people request tests simply to confirm relationships.

In several cases, husbands who have doubts choose to take a paternity test to check if they are the biological father of a child. This growing trend reflects rising mistrust in some relationships.

Health concerns and legal cases

Doctors and lab experts say doubts often begin when a child shows certain health issues. Conditions like Thalassemia or Down syndrome, or unusual physical features, sometimes lead families to question parentage.

DNA tests are also being used more often in legal disputes. They are common in divorce cases, especially when there are disagreements over child support or custody.

Most of these cases involve couples aged between 30 and 40, with children usually between four and ten years old.

Role of private and government labs

Private genetic labs handle the majority of these cases. They conduct about 350 paternity-related tests every year in the city.

According to experts, results show that in around 60 to 70 percent of cases, the suspected father is confirmed to be the biological parent. However, in 30 to 40 percent of cases, the results reveal otherwise.

Government laboratories manage around 200 additional disputed cases each year, bringing the total to about 550 tests annually.

High cost limits access

The cost of DNA testing remains a major challenge. A single test can cost between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000. Testing both father and child together usually costs ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.

In more complex situations, such as those involving In Vitro Fertilisation or surrogacy, costs can go up to ₹45,000–₹50,000.

Experts believe more people would opt for testing if it were more affordable.

People from all backgrounds involved

Officials say this trend is not limited to wealthy or urban families. People from rural areas, labour groups and even other states are coming to Ahmedabad for DNA testing.

This shows that the issue cuts across different social and economic groups.

IVF and surrogacy concerns

Some cases involve couples who have used IVF or surrogacy. In these situations, doubts sometimes arise about possible errors or mix-ups during treatment.

There have been concerns that embryos may have been created using someone else’s genetic material. However, experts say that in about 90 percent of such cases, tests confirm that the intended parents are indeed the biological parents.

Impact on families and children

Experts warn that these cases often lead to emotional stress within families. Children are usually at the centre of such disputes.

Legal battles and personal conflicts can affect relationships deeply. Many cases go on for long periods, increasing tension within families.

A growing trend

The steady rise in DNA testing in Ahmedabad shows how science is now being used to answer personal questions. While it helps people find the truth, it also highlights deeper issues of trust, relationships and legal challenges in modern society.