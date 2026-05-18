Distinguished IPS officer K. Vijay Kumar will be honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to internal security. The former CRPF DG, known for leading the Veerappan operation, will receive the award from President Murmu on May 25.

Distinguished IPS officer and former Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) K. Vijay Kumar will be honoured with the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to public affairs, internal security, and counter-terrorism operations in India. He will be conferred with the Padma Shri during the first Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the country's prestigious civilian honours.

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A Distinguished Career in National Security

Widely respected for leading key anti-Naxal, anti-terror, and national security missions, including the successful operation against Veerappan, he played a pivotal role in modernising police training, strengthening security forces, and improving operational strategies across the country.

His decades-long service in the IPS, SPG, BSF, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir security administration reflects an enduring commitment to national security and public safety.

Early Life and Formative Years

A specialist in team-building for hazardous missions and small-team tactics, Vijay Kumar introduced double-handed fast shooting practices in India and trained IPS officers in firearms and tactics for a decade. Born on 15th September, 1952, Vijay Kumar was educated at St. Joseph's College and Madras Christian College before joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1975. He holds MA, MBA, ML, LLM, MBL, and MPhil degrees.

A second-generation police officer whose father served as an Inspector, Vijay Kumar was also selected for the IAS in 1976 but chose to remain in the IPS. As Superintendent of Police of Dharmapuri between 1981 and 1983, he participated in decisive operations that eliminated violent Naxalism from Tamil Nadu. During his tenure as SP of Salem from 1983 to 1985, he transformed the district's reputation, cracking down on organised crime and the flesh trade.

From 1985 to 1990, he was among the first officers selected for the Special Protection Group (SPG) formed to protect then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A passionate trainer, Vijay Kumar underwent specialised courses in the United States, the former USSR, and Europe, clearing programs completed by only two IPS officers. In 1990, he served as Deputy Leader of the Indian Security delegation that trained the Mauritian Prime Minister's protection team.

Pioneering the Special Security Group (SSG)

Between 1991 and 1996, Vijay Kumar raised and led the Special Security Group (SSG) to protect then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during a period of heightened threat. The SSG model was later replicated in several states, including Jammu & Kashmir.

Its training wing logged over 300,000 man-hours and established counter-terrorist units in 25 Tamil Nadu districts, training nearly 5,000 Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors in advanced tactics and firearms.

Leadership in Crisis Zones

As Inspector General, Madurai, between 1997 and 1998, Vijay Kumar restored normalcy across nine southern districts during severe caste clashes that claimed 75 lives, using calibrated and field-led policing.

As IG, BSF in Kashmir from 1998 to 2001, he commanded nearly 50,000 personnel during the Kargil War and the peak of fidayeen attacks, leaving behind one of the Force's strongest operational records. (ANI)