Uttar Pradesh may see changing weather today as winter slowly fades. Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj could have cool mornings, light fog, mild winds, and slightly warmer daytime temperatures.
As February ends, winter is fading. But Feb 16 won't be completely stable due to western disturbances. Expect light sun during the day and a cool evening. Morning fog might be an issue.
In Noida on Feb 16, the weather will be mostly clear with some light clouds. Day temps will be around 24°C, night temps near 11°C. Light morning fog may reduce visibility.
In Lucknow on Feb 16, the weather will be calm but cool. Day temps will be 23-25°C, with night temps at 10-12°C. Expect light morning fog and partly cloudy skies. No rain is likely.
In Prayagraj on Feb 16, the day may feel warm, with temps up to 24-26°C. Morning fog is possible near the Ganga. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Nights will be chilly.
On Feb 16, no major weather changes are expected, but western disturbances may bring clouds and cool winds. Caution is advised for farmers, drivers, the elderly, and children.
