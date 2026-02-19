UP Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies in Noida, Sunny in Lucknow; Warm Day Ahead
Uttar Pradesh Weather Today (Feb 19, 2026): Clouds and light rain likely in Noida, sunny skies in Lucknow and Prayagraj, while Varanasi sees light clouds. AQI remains moderate across NCR and nearby regions.
Noida
Noida's weather is changing today. Expect clouds in the morning and sunny skies later in the day. Max temp 24°C, min 13°C. Stay updated with the changing weather, as the pattern is similar to Delhi's.
Lucknow
Lucknow will be mostly clear, perfect for enjoying the sun. Max temp will hit 28°C, min 14°C. Winds are around 10 km/h with 55% humidity. It might feel a bit warm.
Prayagraj
It's a sunny day in Prayagraj. The temperature will be between 30.4°C max and 13.5°C min. No rain is expected, making it perfect for outdoor activities or fieldwork.
Varanasi
Varanasi will have light clouds and very light winds, around 2.5 km/h. The maximum temperature is 29°C and the minimum is 11.5-12°C. You'll feel a cool breeze in the morning and evening.
NCR Region
In Noida, AQI is moderate (150-200). Be cautious in NCR. On Feb 19, temps will rise slightly. A western disturbance had less effect on East UP.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.