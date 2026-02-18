While the rain will improve air quality and reduce dust levels for now, weather experts warn that this comfort may not last long. Pleasant conditions are likely to continue only until February 21.

From February 22 onward, a stronger spell of heat is predicted. IMD projections indicate that Delhi’s maximum temperature could climb to 32 degrees Celsius by February 23. This would mark an early onset of intense heat, raising concerns about another prolonged warm phase before February ends.

Meanwhile, hill states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive snowfall. The cold winds descending from these regions will add moisture to the plains, influencing humidity levels across Delhi-NCR.

For now, residents can expect a stormy day with occasional rain, gusty winds and lightning — a dramatic pause before the heat returns.