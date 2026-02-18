- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for a dramatic weather shift today as rain, lightning and gusty winds replace the recent unseasonal heat. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of dust storms and fluctuating temperatures
Storm Alert in Delhi-NCR: Rain, Lightning and 45 km/h Winds Likely
Delhi’s weather has taken a sharp turn on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after days of unusual February heat. Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to cloudy skies and light drizzle. Areas in North-West Delhi reported rain with thunder and lightning overnight.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong winds ranging between 30 and 45 km/h are likely through the day. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms may intensify during the afternoon hours. Thick cloud cover could make the afternoon appear unusually dark. Intermittent showers are expected to continue till evening. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, advising residents to remain cautious during stormy conditions.
Temperature Dip Today, But Fluctuations Continue
Earlier this week, Delhi experienced temperatures touching 30.9 degrees Celsius — nearly 6.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The sudden spike had made February feel more like late March.
Today’s rainfall is expected to bring temporary relief. The maximum temperature may drop by 2 to 3 degrees, settling around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius. However, due to increased cloud cover, minimum temperatures are likely to rise slightly and hover between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius. The shifting wind patterns and moisture in the air may also bring a mild chill during early mornings and late evenings.
Relief Short-Lived as Heatwave Warning Looms
While the rain will improve air quality and reduce dust levels for now, weather experts warn that this comfort may not last long. Pleasant conditions are likely to continue only until February 21.
From February 22 onward, a stronger spell of heat is predicted. IMD projections indicate that Delhi’s maximum temperature could climb to 32 degrees Celsius by February 23. This would mark an early onset of intense heat, raising concerns about another prolonged warm phase before February ends.
Meanwhile, hill states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive snowfall. The cold winds descending from these regions will add moisture to the plains, influencing humidity levels across Delhi-NCR.
For now, residents can expect a stormy day with occasional rain, gusty winds and lightning — a dramatic pause before the heat returns.
