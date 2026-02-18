- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The meteorological department has announced that there's a chance of rain not just in the Telugu states but across the country. Here's which states will get rain and when
Rains from today
IMD Rain Alert: Winter is over... Just when we thought the heat would increase, the rains have started. The weather department said rains will begin in India from today (Feb 18). These rains might continue all month.
Effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Weather experts warn that rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu will be most affected, with heavy rains likely in several districts. Scattered showers are also predicted for Karnataka and Kerala.
Rain forecast for northern states
The rains aren't sparing the northern states either. The IMD announced thunderstorms in Delhi. Rains are also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir on Feb 18-19.
Rains in Telangana
In Telangana, rains with thunderstorms are expected from Feb 22, warns the Telangana Weatherman. Major cities, including Hyderabad, will be affected. Hailstorms might cause crop damage. 20-30 mm of rain is likely in places from Feb 22-24.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
Experts say the low-pressure system will also heavily impact Andhra Pradesh, especially Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra. Areas bordering Tamil Nadu are likely to see more rain. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious due to rough seas and strong winds.
